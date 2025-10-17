We're ruled by the clock. What does it cost us?

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode "The art of choosing what to do"

Living by the clock is a relatively new concept. It works for some, but others see time as a string of events. Psychologist Anne-Laure Sellier explains what we lose when we track our days so closely.

About Anne-Laure Sellier

Anne-Laure Sellier is a professor of behavioral sciences at HEC Paris. Her research focuses on how time perception affects decision-making, creativity, self-regulation and emotion. Her previous experience includes working at the London Business School, the Stern Business School of New York University and the Columbia Business School.

She serves as a member of the operational committee of Hi! Paris, the Center for Research on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data for Business and Society.

She is the author of Le Pouvoir des Prénoms and La Science des Prénoms, two books written in French that explore how a person's name could affect other aspects of their life.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook (TED Radio Hour) and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Related Web Resources

Related TED Talk: Active Listening and Our Perception of Time

Related TED Talk: Do you talk to yourself? Here's how to harness your inner voice

Related TED Topics: Psychology

Related NPR Links

TED Radio Hour: How your heartbeat shapes your sense of time

Short Wave: Time Cells Don't Really Care About Time

TED Radio Hour: How focusing on the past, present or future shapes our experience of time



Copyright 2025 NPR