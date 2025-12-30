This year's top climate story? Climate watcher says it's the Trump administration

As 2025 winds down, we’ve been looking at the year’s most important stories in areas ranging from politics to art and culture to science.

Host Robin Young talks about climate with David Wallace-Wells, New York Times climate writer and author of the acclaimed “The Uninhabitable Earth.”

Among his top stories are the Trump administration’s environmental policy rollbacks, the rise in climate skepticism, the acceleration of green manufacturing abroad and the lessons we should be taking from last January’s Los Angeles fires. He discusses what he considers to be an alarming and disturbing trend away from climate consciousness.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR