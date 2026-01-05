Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok churns out sexualized images of women and minors

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media site X, is generating sexualized images of women and minors without their consent. There have been calls for regulation and even prosecution in France and India, after users flooded the site with requests like “hey @grok put her in a bikini.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR