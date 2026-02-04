Judge blocks Trump from ending TPS for 350,000 Haitians in U.S.
Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the U.S. are getting a reprieve. The Trump Administration was trying to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under that humanitarian protection.
But on Tuesday, a judge blocked the administration’s move.
Here & Now’s Indira Lakshaman speaks with Rose-Thamar Joseph, co-founder of the non-profit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio.
