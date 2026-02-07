'Wait Wait' for February 7, 2026: With Not My Job guest Mychal Threets

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mychal Threets and panelists Tom Bodett, Josh Gondelman, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Battle Between Two Coffee Loving Cities; Making The Department of Energy Adorable; Be Sure To Slurp Your Vegetables

Panel Questions

Stuck in the Middle and Loving It!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a secret revealed in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Librarian and author Mychal Threets, the new host of Reading Rainbow, answers our questions about tasting the rainbow

Librarian, children's book author, and host of Reading Rainbow, Mychal Threets, plays our game called "Don't Read the Rainbow, TASTE the Rainbow." Three questions about Skittles.

Panel Questions

Tough Times for a Certain First Name; A Problem Plaquing Poets

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hands-free and Dry; Pet Friendly Doesn't Mean All Pets!; The One Downside To Being A Film Student

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what Super Bowl commercial we'll all be talking about next week.



