Climate change is intensifying storms and supercharging mold, worsening the nation’s housing crisis

More than a year since Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast, the region is dealing with a slow-moving, second disaster: mold. The household fungi thrive in heat and high-humidity, two climate factors that are worsening with the intensifying storms resulting from climate change.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Grist and Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Katie Myers about how climate change is transforming mold from a household nuisance into a growing public health threat.

