Iditarod 2026: What it's like to grow up in a sled dog racing family

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with 14-year-old Stanley Robinson, the winner of the 2026 Jr. Iditarod, a smaller version of the iconic Iditarod for teens held last weekend, and his older sister, Emily Robinson, a four-time winner of the Jr. Iditarod.

We hear what it’s like to grow up in a sled dog racing family as they prepare to lead the ceremonial start of the Iditarod this weekend in Anchorage, Alaska.

/ Emily Robinson and her sled dogs. (Courtesy of the Robinson family)

