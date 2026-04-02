With the U.S. absent, Europe leads the push to reopen he Strait of Hormuz
More than 40 countries are trying to get ships moving again through the Strait of Hormuz. It’s a critical route for global oil, and prices have climbed to more than $100 a barrel. The U.S. isn’t part of the latest talks and is telling other countries to step up.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ali Velshi, host and chief data reporter for MS NOW, about the latest.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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