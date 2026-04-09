'You Might Be Right': Podcast from 2 former Tennessee governors works to bridge political divide

In a time of high political divisions across the country, two former politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are trying to reach across the divide.

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, and former Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican, co-host the “You Might Be Right” politics podcast produced by the Baker School of Public Policy & Public Affairs at the University of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Bredesen and Haslam.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR