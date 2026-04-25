'Wait Wait' for April 25, 2026: With Not My Job guest Father James Martin

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Father James Martin and panelists Josh Gondelman, Shantira Jackson, and Katie Nolan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Federal Bureau of Intoxication; A No Longer Human Race; It's Time To Pregame

Panel Questions

You've Heard of Heated Seats…

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a once in a lifetime job opening, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Father James Martin plays our game about the wildest ballpark concessions

Father James Martin was many things before becoming a Jesuit Priest, including a busboy, a dishwasher, and a bank teller. And he's become many things since, including a New York Times best-selling author and the editor-at-large of America magazine. By the end of our interview, we'll see if he can add public radio game show winner to his resume.

Panel Questions

The Amazon Thud; Purrfect Excuse; A Cruise To Forget

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Laundry News You Can Use; Slammin' Salmon; Linguini Legos

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the next thing that robots beat us at?



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