Feral hogs are invading Texas suburbs

Texas has a growing feral hog problem.

An estimated 3 to 4 million of them live there, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to crops. Now, they’re moving into suburban areas.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jay Long, a pig researcher at the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute, about why feral hogs are such a difficult invasive species to control and what strategies exist to combat them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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