Kimmel, Comey and free speech

President Trump is again calling for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke he says crossed the line. At the same time, former FBI director James Comey has been indicted after the president accused him of threatening his life over a photo Comey posted of seashells arranged on a beach.

The two episodes, while separate, are adding to a broader debate about free speech.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with voters in Maryland about how this is landing beyond Washington and shared what he heard with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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