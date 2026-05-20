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How do you feel and practice hope?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:53 AM AKDT
A man stretches his arms out while watching the sunset. (Tim Robberts/Getty Images)
Tim Robberts/Getty Images
A man stretches his arms out while watching the sunset. (Tim Robberts/Getty Images)

The fundraising arm for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital recently conducted a national survey exploring how Americans understand, experience and practice hope.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Samantha Maltin, chief marketing and brand officer for the group, the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, or ALSAC. According to Maltin, “Hope is an important part of the journeys of St. Jude patients and their families, and we wanted to better understand how it shows up across Americans’ daily lives, not just in moments of crisis.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom