Justice Department opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, according to CNN

According to exclusive reporting from CNN, the Department of Justice is investigating whether E. Jean Carroll committed perjury in testimony given during her two civil lawsuits against President Trump — one alleging Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and another for defamation, after Trump repeatedly said Carroll wasn’t his type and claimed she made up the abuse allegations to boost book sales.

Juries awarded Carroll millions of dollars in damages, but Trump has appealed the $5-million sexual abuse judgement all the way to the Supreme Court, and pledges to do the same with the $83-million defamation case.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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