New book grapples with death and a universe that is forever falling apart
When his father died, Stanford University historian Thomas Mullaney scrambled to preserve the things he’d left behind, in the exact order he’d found them: the papers, photos and other detritus accumulated over decades of living.
It led him to wonder: Why do we bother?
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Mullaney about his new book, “How We Disappear: A Personal History of Information.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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