Supreme Court issues decisions on birthright citizenship, trans athletes and campaign finances
The Supreme Court released decisions Tuesday on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes and campaign finance.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the decisions and their impact with Harvard University Law School professor Noah Feldman about what we’re still waiting for from the court. Feldman has a new Substack, “Professor Noah Feldman.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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