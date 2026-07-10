© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

How much water do AI data centers use?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:55 AM AKDT

Most Americans oppose the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, in part because they require a lot of water to cool down servers that generate heat.

But how much water do they really use, especially when compared to agriculture? Could data centers strain water supply in arid places where it’s already tight?

Host Peter O’Dowd gets to the bottom of the issue with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom