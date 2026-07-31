'Regime change': How Trump transformed the presidency

When President Trump returned to the White House for a second term, he did so on his own terms. Gone were the “adults in the room” from term one, replaced by an inner circle of right-wing ideologues and enablers prepared to exploit the levers of power to achieve their agenda.

In their deeply reported account of Trump’s first year back in office, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan take readers inside a White House that has flouted court orders and claimed powers that Congress once checked.

“Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” reveals a president transformed from term one: more willing to take risks and operating almost entirely on instinct alone.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with co-author Haberman about how Trump has and hasn’t changed, what makes him tick, and how he gets away with it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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