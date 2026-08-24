© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Arizona's water director on drastic cuts to Colorado River access

WBUR
Published August 24, 2026 at 8:04 AM AKDT

Water from the Colorado River has fueled the expansion of Phoenix and Tucson, some of the country’s fastest-growing cities. But sharp cuts imposed by the federal government threaten to stop or even reverse that boom. Even more reductions may come after the new two-year plan elapses.

Host Robin Young discusses the state’s imperiled position with Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR