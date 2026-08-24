Arizona's water director on drastic cuts to Colorado River access

Water from the Colorado River has fueled the expansion of Phoenix and Tucson, some of the country’s fastest-growing cities. But sharp cuts imposed by the federal government threaten to stop or even reverse that boom. Even more reductions may come after the new two-year plan elapses.

Host Robin Young discusses the state’s imperiled position with Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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