Broadway's 'Paranormal Activity' chills audiences with stagecraft, special effects and jump scares

Audiences beware: Broadway’s new “Paranormal Activity” is not for the faint of heart.

Based on the cult classic “Paranormal Activity” film series that debuted in 2007, Levi Holloway’s new stage version, directed by Felix Barrett, delivers precisely what horror movie fans are looking for: spine-tingling anticipatory chills and jump-out-of-your-seat moments.

It also features stellar performances by stars Travis Knight, playing the skeptical husband James, and Cher Alvarez as wife Lou, who is convinced that supernatural beings have followed the couple from Chicago to London where they’re recently relocated.

The combination of the acting and masterful, spellbinding special effects filled theatres in tour cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston before opening this month in New York.

Alvarez and Knight join host Robin Young to talk about the show and how audiences are reacting.

/ Travis Knight (left) and Cher Alvarez (right) star in "Paranormal Activity." (Courtesy of Polk & Co.)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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