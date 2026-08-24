'Ted Lasso' highlights lack of women coaches in women's soccer

The new season of “Ted Lasso” highlights a problem in sports: an absence of women coaches in women’s soccer. Team budgets and stability are part of the reason. Another is that women’s soccer doesn’t have the same robust system for training and mentoring that men’s soccer has.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Asli Pelit, staff writer covering women’s soccer at The Athletic. She wrote the article “Ted Lasso Accidentally Stumbles into Soccer’s Biggest Coaching Problem.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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