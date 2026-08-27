How sound designers give rhinos life in dazzling new production of Ionesco's 'Rhinoceros'
Eugène Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros,” the powerful absurdist 1959 play about groupthink, fascism and the loss of self, comes alive in Massachusetts’ American Repertory Theater’s new production.
And though it’s headliners — John Turturro and Paul Giamatti — are luring in the crowds, there’s another star in the theatre: the rhinoceroses. Except these stars are not played by people, but by sound.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about the show and the sound crafting with A.R.T. artistic director Diane Paulus and sound designer Fitz Patton.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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