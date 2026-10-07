D.C.'s National Zoo cares for baby elephant rejected by her mother

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. had to staff up to care for a baby elephant rejected by her mother. Linh Mai has become a star of the zoo, but after her mother behaved aggressively toward her, her human keepers had to step in for round-the-clock care.

Fed a special formula imported from Australia, Linh Mai’s keepers are hand-raising the 1,000-pound calf, while also trying to ensure she connects with other elephants in her herd.

Host Scott Tong talked to Robbie Clark, her chief keeper, about how Linh Mai survived a scary first weeks of life and is now “thriving” with her elephant aunties and human caregivers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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