The scale of destruction in Gaza may hinder any plans to rebuild the region

New Google Maps satellite images show the scale of destruction in Gaza, three years after Israel’s war in the enclave began. More than 80% of the infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged, according to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Host Robin Young speaks with Jaser AbuMousa, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a non-resident policy adviser at the International Peace Institute, about what it’ll take to rebuild the devastated region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR