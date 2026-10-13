Singer Laufey wants you to love the library as much as she does

Grammy-winning singer and musician Laufey is using her platform to encourage fans to go to their local library and sign up for library cards.

She talks with host Indira Lakshmanan about how growing up in Iceland felt like a fairytale and helped inspire her songwriting. She also shares how she feels about libraries being an important third space at a time when younger generations are yearning for something that feels physical and nostalgic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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