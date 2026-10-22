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U.S. and Israel preparing for possible attack on Iran after elections

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 8:02 AM AKDT

The U.S. and Israel are planning a possible attack on Iran in early November, a person briefed on the U.S. and Israel’s war planning told NPR.  The strike would come after Israel’s elections next week and the U.S. midterms on Nov. 3. The U.S. is now amassing forces in the region.

Host Indira Lakshmanan breaks down the strategic and military implications with Jim Walsh, senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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