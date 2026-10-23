Week in politics: Vance defends Ohio political ad and Kansas Senate race remains tight

On the Friday politics roundtable, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd ask Margaret Talev and Jim McLean to discuss the dividing lines in Kansas where President Trump campaigned this week. They also unpack the fallout from a political advertisement in the Ohio gubernatorial race that’s being called one of the ugliest of the midterm election cycle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR