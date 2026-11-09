Trump administration moves to lift logging restrictions in national forests
The Trump administration is moving to repeal the Roadless Rule, which restricts road construction and logging across millions of acres of national forest land, including Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.
The proposed repeal has sparked debate over environmental protections and the future of the timber industry. Alix Soliman of member station KTOO reports.
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