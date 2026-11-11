What we know about the foiled Iran-backed plot to attack a UK air base

Federal prosecutors say a leader of an Iran-backed terrorist group plotted to attack a British air base from inside a Brooklyn jail, sending coded messages during phone calls with family members.

The plot targeted RAF Fairford, an air base in southern England used by the U.S. military in its war against Iran. A federal grand jury in New York indicted three men Tuesday, accusing them of participating in an Iran-backed campaign involving nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across the UK, Europe and the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Jon Finer, who served as principal deputy national security adviser in the Biden administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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