Recent disruptions to email, banking and government systems have raised concerns about a possible cyberattack. Experts say the disruptions are not the result of an attack, but government officials have struggled to communicate that message clearly.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, about the disruptions and the White House’s response.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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