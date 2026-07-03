10th World Chemistry Conference and Exhibition (WCCE-2027)
10th World Chemistry Conference and Exhibition (WCCE-2027)
We are excited to announce the 10th World Chemistry Conference & Exhibition, set to take place in the beautiful city of Paris, France, on June 23-24, 2027. This event will cover a wide range of topics, highlighting the dynamic and diverse nature of the chemical sciences. The themes of the conference are shaped by current research trends, emerging innovations, and the overarching goals of the chemistry community.
Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel, Paris
Speaker_In person € 799
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 23 Jun 2027
Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel, Paris
3 Bis Rue de la Haye, 93290 Tremblay-en-FranceParis,