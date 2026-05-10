Following the success of our previous conferences, we are delighted to announce the 3rd International Conference on Stem Cells, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering (STEMCELL-2027), which will take place on April 19–20, 2027 in Milan, Italy.

STEMCELL-2027 aims to bring together leading scientists, researchers, clinicians, academicians, and industry professionals from around the world to share knowledge, discuss emerging research, and promote global collaborations in the rapidly advancing fields of stem cell science and regenerative medicine.

The conference will highlight the latest developments in stem cell biology, regenerative therapies, tissue engineering, cellular technologies, and clinical applications. Participants will gain valuable insights into innovative research, technological advancements, and future directions shaping modern biomedical science.

The scientific program will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, and networking opportunities, providing an excellent platform for participants to exchange ideas, present their research, and build international partnerships.

We warmly invite researchers, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and students to join us in Milan, Italy, for STEMCELL-2027 and contribute to advancing the future of regenerative medicine and global healthcare.

Best Regards,

R Gayathri | Conference Secretary

