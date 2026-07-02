7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027)
7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027)
We are excited to announce that this year the 7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027) will take place in Paris, France (and Online). PPC-2027 will be onsite (and online) on June 23-24, 2027. Innovinc International -A premier firm in professional conference management, will organize PPC-2027
Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel
799 Euros
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 23 Jun 2027
Event Supported By
Innovinc International
(408) 352-1010
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org
Artist Group Info
Matthew Smithson
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org
Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel
3 Bis Rue de la Haye,Tremblay-en-France, 93290
04083521010
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org