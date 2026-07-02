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7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027)

7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027)

We are excited to announce that this year the 7th Global Congress on Polymers, Plastics & Composites (PPC-2027) will take place in Paris, France (and Online). PPC-2027 will be onsite (and online) on June 23-24, 2027. Innovinc International -A premier firm in professional conference management, will organize PPC-2027

Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel
799 Euros
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 23 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Innovinc International
(408) 352-1010
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org
Paris, France

Artist Group Info

Matthew Smithson
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org
Paris, France
Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel
3 Bis Rue de la Haye,
Tremblay-en-France, 93290
04083521010
matthewsmithson@innovinc.org
https://polymers-plastics.org/venue