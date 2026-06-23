© 2026 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance

A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance

Students in our Theatre Skill Camp explored a wide variety of theatrical techniques and styles. They learned to bring characters to life with dialogue study, improv, costuming, script writing and more. Through experimentation, they created and will perform their own script.

Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
Suggested prices of $10 and up
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
https://pieronetheatre.org/
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org
www.pieronetheatre.org