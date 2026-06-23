A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
Students in our Theatre Skill Camp explored a wide variety of theatrical techniques and styles. They learned to bring characters to life with dialogue study, improv, costuming, script writing and more. Through experimentation, they created and will perform their own script.
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
Suggested prices of $10 and up
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
3858 Homer Spit RdHomer, Alaska 99603
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org