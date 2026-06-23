A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
A Script of Many Things: Youth Theatre Skills Performance
Students in Pier One Theatre's Youth Skills Camp explored a wide variety of theatrical techniques and styles. They learned to bring characters to life with dialogue study, improv, costuming, script writing and more. Through experimentation, they created and will perform their own script.
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
Suggested prices
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit
3858 Homer Spit Rd.Homer, Alaska 99603
907-226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org