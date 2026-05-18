American Revolution Escape Room
American Revolution Escape Room
Dear friend, I write to you now in haste. My activities have been noticed, and time is short. Solve the clues I left for you, hidden all around the Kenai Community Library, to send a vital message to the front lines. The American Revolution cannot succeed without your help!
Kenai Community Library
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city