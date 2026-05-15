Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra 12th Annual Kenai Peninsula Tour - Cooper Landing Concert!

The Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra's 12th Annual Kenai Peninsula Tour! At Gwin's Lodge in Cooper Landing Thursday 5/28 at 7:30pm! Performing works by José L. Elizondo, Edward MacDowell, and music from anime series such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Fullmetal Alchemist. This event is free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages. Donations are gratefully accepted.