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Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra 12th Annual Kenai Peninsula Tour - Cooper Landing Concert!

Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra 12th Annual Kenai Peninsula Tour - Cooper Landing Concert!

The Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra's 12th Annual Kenai Peninsula Tour! At Gwin's Lodge in Cooper Landing Thursday 5/28 at 7:30pm! Performing works by José L. Elizondo, Edward MacDowell, and music from anime series such as Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Fullmetal Alchemist. This event is free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Gwin's Lodge
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Anchorage Bowl Chamber Orchestra
contact@anchoragechamberorchestra.org
https://www.facebook.com/AnchorageChamberOrchestra/
Gwin's Lodge
14865 Sterling Hwy
Cooper Landing, Alaska 99572
(907) 398-3987
https://www.gwinslodge.com/