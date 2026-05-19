Annual Kenai Kite Festival!
Annual Kenai Kite Festival!
Let fun take flight this year at the City of Kenai's Annual Kite Festival!
Event Highlights: FREE while supplies last
Professional Kite Demonstration by the AlasKiters! Watch expert kite flyers show off their skills with impressive, larger-than-life kites.
Build-A-Kite Station: Create your very own kite and watch it soar!
Family Fun: Field activities, Otter pops, Bubble Station, music, and more for all ages!
Food Trucks: Food will be available for purchase from local vendors. Bring a picnic blanket, grab a bite, and enjoy an afternoon in the sunshine beneath the kites. Laila's Food Truck, Wok N' Roll, Jenny's Deli, 907 Smash-N-Dash
Millennium Square Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kenai Parks & Recreation
Artist Group Info
jbrown@kenai.city
Millennium Square Park
Spur View Dr & Frontage RdKenai, Alaska 99611
9072838262
jbrown@kenai.city