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BuildUp seeking volunteers and Board members

BuildUp seeking volunteers and Board members

Hey There community builders- BuildUp, the central peninsula’s local building materials thrift store, is growing and we need you! If you are about creating good things, keeping usable materials out of the landfill and making our community shine brighter join us as a volunteer or a board member.
Call BuildUp at 907-262-2453, visit us on Facebook or swing by 369 Tyee in Soldotna.

BuildUp Inc
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM, every month on Monday through Apr 08, 2027.

Event Supported By

BuildUp Incorporated
907-262-2453
buildupkp@gmail.com
BuildUp Inc
369 Tyee Street
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
907-262-2453
Buildupkp@gmail.com
BuildUp Inc Facebook