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Checkout Scavenger Hunt

Checkout Scavenger Hunt

Visit the library during the second half of September to try a scavenger hunt for your next read! In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month, search the library for books and other items that fit the "clue". If you check out 3 or more items, get entered into a prize drawing for a new book bag!

Available for all ages during open hours.

Kenai Community Library
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/