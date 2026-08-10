Checkout Scavenger Hunt
Checkout Scavenger Hunt
Visit the library during the second half of September to try a scavenger hunt for your next read! In celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month, search the library for books and other items that fit the "clue". If you check out 3 or more items, get entered into a prize drawing for a new book bag!
Available for all ages during open hours.
Kenai Community Library
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city