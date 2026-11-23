Chess Club at the Ninilchik Community Library
Chess Club at the Ninilchik Community Library
Interested in learning to play chess or challenging others with your skills?
Chess club with Coach Andy Haas takes place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month at the Ninilchik Community Library from 4-5 p.m.
All ages welcome.
Ninilchik Community Library
Every 2 weeks through Nov 23, 2027.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Ninilchik Community Library
9075673333
librarian@ninilchiklibrary.org
Ninilchik Community Library
15850 Sterling HighwayNinilchik, Alaska 99639
9075673333
librarian@ninilchiklibrary.org