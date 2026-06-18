Chris Pepper Live @ The Goods!

The Goods is proud to present Chris Pepper: The Songbook Sessions on Thursday, June 25th at 6:00 PM.

Chris Pepper has been creating music in our community for over 20 years. His early exposure to Robert Pepper paved the way for him to become deeply familiar with a wide variety of instruments, tools, and music making techniques.

Initially using songwriting and performing as a way to explore his feelings, Chris wrote just for fun, and to cope with his emotions. He wrote silly songs, love songs, and then spent time absorbing music theory, engineering songs from the inside out. With a whopping catalog of over 150 songs to choose from, we are incredibly excited to hear which pieces he has selected for this special performance!

As always, The Goods will be providing delicious nutritious dinners, treats, elixers and environment.