Coding Club
Coding Club
Join us every Wednesday to learn how to code! No coding experience is required to join, and each session is self-paced. We'll be using Fiero Code to learn how to make everything from video games to websites and everything between! Registration is only required if you would like to use a Library computer during the club. If you plan on bringing your own laptop, you do not need to register. Recommended for ages 8-18.
Kenai Community Library
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city