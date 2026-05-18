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Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
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Coding Club

Coding Club

Join us every Wednesday starting July 8th to learn how to code! No coding experience is required to join, and each session is self-paced. We'll be using Fiero Code to learn how to make everything from video games to websites and everything between! Registration is only required if you would like to use a Library computer during the club. If you plan on bringing your own laptop, you do not need to register. Recommended for ages 8-18.

Kenai Community Library
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/