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Cookbook Club

Cookbook Club

This fun and flavorful gathering is for those who love cooking, exploring new recipes, and sharing good food. Each session, we select a cookbook, and you choose a recipe to prepare and bring to our potluck-style meetup.

Here's how it works: The featured cookbook will be available at the front desk for browsing. Pick a recipe that sparks your interest, and we'll provide a photocopy for you to take home. Then, whip up your chosen dish and bring it to share with the group. We'll take care of serving utensils, drinks, and place settings--just bring your dish, your appetite, and a love for great food!

For this session, we will be selecting recipes from Comfort Food Classics by Taste of Home.

Registration is required. This is an adult program--Please leave the young'uns at home.

Soldotna Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley St
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org/library