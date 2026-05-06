Cool Kids Crafts: Pinch Pots!
Cool Kids Crafts: Pinch Pots!
Use air dry clay to create a little bowl to hold treasures. Kids will use their fine motor skills to shape and form this very early form of pottery. This program is for kids ages 2-5 years.
Supplies are limited, please register here: https://soldotna.libcal.com/event/16522524
Caregivers do not need to register.
Soldotna Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org