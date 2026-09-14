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Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
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Create and Play Station

Create and Play Station

Stop by our community room to make a craft and/or play a board game! Supplies and instructions provided for the crafts, just bring your imagination! Board games are also provided.
*Please Note the Create and Play Station will not be available October 24th and 31st for our Literary Haunted House.

Kenai Community Library
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/