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Electric Fencing and Bear Safety Workshop

Electric Fencing and Bear Safety Workshop

Free Workshop. Participants will learn how electric fencing can be used to deter bears and how to apply for Defenders of Wildlife's electric fence reimbursement program which will cover 50% of their costs.

Soldotna Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Defenders of Wildlife and Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Soldotna Library
235 N Binkley St
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
9072624227
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org/library