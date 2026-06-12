Electric Fencing and Bear Safety Workshop
Electric Fencing and Bear Safety Workshop
Free Workshop. Participants will learn how electric fencing can be used to deter bears and how to apply for Defenders of Wildlife's electric fence reimbursement program which will cover 50% of their costs.
Soldotna Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Defenders of Wildlife and Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Soldotna Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
9072624227
library@soldotna.org