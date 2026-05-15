Escape Room: Case of the Stolen Plant

To solve this one, the Green Thumb Detective agency is looking for the best puzzle solvers in town. Every year, the City of Kenai holds an underground contest for the Best Plant, and this year was the library's year to win! But disaster has struck, and our plant has gone missing. It’s up to you and your friends to help the detectives find the plant within 30 minutes and bring it back before the judging begins. Registration is required. Groups of up to 6 can sign up, with two 30-minutes slots per day. If you do not sign up for 6 places, you may be placed into a session with other groups. Please arrive 5-10 minutes before your designated time. Designed for ages 8-18.

Time Slots: 5:00-5:30pm and 5:45-6:15pm