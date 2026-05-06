Fire Wise
Fire Wise
The Firewise program is designed to help landowners protect their homes and property from wildland fires, with information provided by the Division of Forestry & Fire Protection.
Learn how to reduce and mitigate wildfire risk by creating defensible space on your property, reducing fuel loads, and implementing recommendations that decrease ignition potential and support effective fire response.
Soldotna Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org